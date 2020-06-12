(IANS) Actress Dakota Johnson is all set to play the lead in the upcoming mockumentary-style series "Rodeo Queens".

Johnson is also attached to the project as an executive producer. The series follows an ensemble of rodeo queens, who are hoping to compete for the coveted crown. The makers will start work on it in the writers' room soon, reports deadline.com.

Christy Hall has created the series and will serve as showrunner, with Carrie Brownstein on board as director.

Currently, Johnson can be seen alongside Tracee Ellis Ross in "The High Note" and has upcoming "The Friend", opposite Jason Segel and Casey Affleck. She has also joined Florence Pugh, Shia LaBeouf, Chris Pine, and Olivia Wilde in "Don't Worry, Darling".