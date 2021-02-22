Mohan Delkar, a seven-time MP from Dadra and Nagar Haveli, has been found dead at a hotel in Mumbai's Marine Drive, Maharashtra. A case of suicide is suspected.

Police are investigating when and why he arrived in the city and checked into the south Mumbai hotel where his body was recovered this morning.

His body has been sent for an autopsy and further details are awaited, the sources said.

Who was Delkar?

Delkar was elected from the Dadra and Nagar Haveli constituency as an independent candidate. He was 58. The Lok Sabha MP was survived by his wife and two children.

A former Congress leader, Delkar was representing the Union Territory of Dadar & Nagar Haveli, adjoining Maharashtra-Gujarat, in the Lok Sabha since 2019.