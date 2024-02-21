It was a night of celebrating success and talent at the Dadasaheb Phalke awards. The biggest names in the industry turned up for the event looking their glamorous best. One of the most prestigious awards, the event saw celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rani Mukerji and many others in full attendance.

The Best Actor award went to Shah Rukh Khan for Jawan and Nayanthara bagged the Best Actress award for the same. Bobby Deol lifted the award for the Best Actor in a 'negative role' for Animal and Sandeep Reddy Vanga won the Best Director for the same. Vicky Kaushal won the Best Actor (Critics) award for Sam Bahadur.

Now, let's take a look at celebs who dazzled us with their looks last night.

Kareena Kapoor Khan: Bebo was every bit of a royalty as she walked the red carpet in a gorgeous gown by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Her minimal makeup and the outfit made her look every bit of the Begum of Pataudi.

Nayanthara: Another celeb who stole the spotlight last night was the Jawan actress. Nayanthara radiated glow and grace as she attended the event wearing a yellow saree.

Rani Mukerji: Rani Mukerji oozed Kuch Kuch Hota Hai vibes as she arrived in style wearing a beautiful black saree. Rani and Shah Rukh Khan also posed together and continued their fun banter reminding us of Rahul and Tina from the cult classic.

Shah Rukh Khan and Shahid Kapoor: Both Shah Rukh Khan and Shahid Kapoor opted for shades of grey and looked every bit dapper. In his winning speech, SRK said that he loves winning awards and had started feeling that he might not win them anymore.

Celebs who fell short

Karishma Tanna: The Scoop actress lifted the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for the Best Actress in web series. Karishma turned into a golden trophy for the evening. However, her golden saree look failed to do justice to her beauty and personality.

Shraddha Arya: Another actress who failed to impress us this time was the Kundali Bhagya actress. The diva turned up in a black saree with her hair tied neatly in a bun. While there was nothing that was wrong with the actress' look, since she has been such a limelight stealer, we expected more from her this time too.