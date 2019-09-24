Celebrities of South cinema had a super fun night at the Dadasaheb Phalke Awards, held for excellence in South Cinema. The award function was held on September 20 at N Convention Centre, Hyderabad.

The event was a star-studded affair, where celebrities from all the four regional film industries were present. Many actors and actresses down the south were the special attractions for the night and the ones who stole all the limelight were Kannada star Yash and Namrata Shirodkar.

Actor Mahesh Babu won the Best Actor award his performance in Bharat Ane Nenu and Anushka Shetty won the Best Actress award for her mind-blowing performance in Bhaagamathie. As Mahesh was busy shooting for Sarileru Nekevaru, his wife Namrata collected the award on behalf of him from Tamliisai Soundararajan, the new governor of Telangana.

The award function was attended by celebrities like Hamsa Nandini, Nabha Natesh Surabhi Puranik, Akanksha Singh, Manchu Lakshmi and others. Actresses looked amazing and stunned the audience in their jaw-dropping outfits.

Kannada actor Yash and actress Keerthy Suresh collected the award for outstanding performances of the year. Payal Rajput won the well-deserved Best Debut Award in the female category for RX 100. Best Director Award was won by Sukumar for Rangasthalam and Ratnavelu won Best Cinematographer for the same film. Senior actor Jagapathi Babu won the Best Actor in Negative Role for Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava. Devi Sri Prasad won the Best Music Director Award for Rangasthalam.

These awards have been given to the films released in 2018. And 2019 has many more, better and amazing films and there is going to be a tough competition all over. Bharat Ane Nenu has been appreciated by politicians also and it marks the Telugu debut of Kiara Ali Advani. It has Sharath Kumar, Prakash Raj, Sathya Raj and others in key roles.