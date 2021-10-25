On Monday, October 25, the 67th National Film Awards ceremony was held at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi. On the occasion, Tamil Superstar Rajinikanth was conferred with the honor of receiving the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu's official Twitter handle shared the news of presenting the award to Rajinikanth.

The Vice President, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu conferring the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award to legendary actor Rajnikanth at the 67th National Film Awards in New Delhi today. @rajinikanth #NationalFilmAwards #DadasahebPhalkeAward pic.twitter.com/NrStLekN5Y — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) October 25, 2021

The 67th National Film Awards also recognized and awarded Rajinikant's son-in-law, actor Dhanush's performance in the Tamil film Asuran. The film, released in 2019, is based on Poomani's novel Vekkai and is inspired by the real-life Kilvenmani massacre that occurred in 1968.

The award for best actor was shared by Manoj Bajpai and Dhanush. While Dhanush was awarded for his role in Asuran, Manoj received the National award for his portrayal of a retired Mumbai police constable in the film Bhonsle.

Actress Kangana Ranaut received her fourth National award on the occasion, for her portrayal of Jhansi ki Rani in the film Manikarnika and a former Kabbadi world champion who considers a comeback post motherhood in Ashwini Iyer Tiwari's Panga. The NFA also applauded Pallavi Joshi's character in the thriller film The Tashkent Files and Vijay Sethupathi's role in Super Deluxe in the supporting actors' category.