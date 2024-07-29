Bigg Boss OTT3 is merely a week away from its finale, and as the season is going to end, it was last Weekend Ka Vaar hosted by Anil Kapoor.

This season of BB has been garnering headlines for constant fights, arguments and disparagements. This season also saw physical fights between inmates.

Among several contestants, it is YouTuber Armaan Malik's entry in Bigg Boss OTT 3 with his two wives Kritika Malik and Payal Malik created a lot of buzz not just inside the house, but also in media and among ardent BB watchers.

On Sunday a press conference was held wherein media grilles Kritika and Armann brutally.

Armaan and Kritika slammed by media for promoting polygamy, Kritika called 'daayan'.

During the media, a journalist asked Kritika about falling in love with her friend's husband. Kritika said, "Mai maanti hu mujhe pyaar hua, har kisiko pyaar hota hai. (I agree I fell in love but everybody falls in love).

Another journalist said, "Kritika, Daayan bhi saath ghar chodkar vaar karti hai". (Kritika, even the worst person doesn't eye their close ones' happiness)".

Salute to Sana Makbul Jiski Har Weekend pe Class lagi lekin Fir bhi Wo Smile ke Saath Game Khelti rahi ?



Yaha Ek Hi Media Interaction mai Rona start Ho Gaya ?#SanaMakbul #SanaMakbulIsTheBoss #SanaMakbulIsTheWinner #SanaMakbulKhan #KritikaMalik #ArmaanMalik #PayalMalik… pic.twitter.com/FPNOJ93Pyh — Anuj Prajapati (@anujprajapati11) July 28, 2024

Kritika cried after the media grilled her for marrying Armaan Malik.

When a reporter asked Armaan if it was a choice, he would have left one among Payal and Kritika.

He mentioned that some relations don't have any name.

Armaan said, "Iss rishte ko kya naam de (What should we call your relationship)" Armaan replied, "Kuch rishte aise hote hai, jinka naam hi nahi hote (There are few relationships who are named or categorised)."

Armaan said, "Rakha toh dono ko hai na (I've kept both of them)," and a journalist corrected him, "Woh aapki patni hai." (She's your wife)."

This shameless #ArmaanMalik still thinks that Janta hates #SanaMakbul #LuvKataria but Janta supports him, his 2nd wife #PayalMalik & 3rd wife #KritikaMalik. Yeah Janta is their love on them in their YouTube channels, Instagram accounts pic.twitter.com/7Oz5Qnjw2L pic.twitter.com/koLcFVRKi3 — Lady Khabri (@KhabriBossLady) July 28, 2024

Kritika and Armaan broke down

After the media round, Armaan told Kritika he doesn't want to win the Bigg Boss OTT 3 trophy anymore. He even asked her to nominate him in future tasks and expressed his desire to go home. Armaan covered his face with a towel and said, "I don't even want to go to the finale now. I can't even cry openly."

Kritika tried to console Armaan but later broke down when she was sitting alone.

Netizens were happy as the media slammed Armaan and Kritika.

They were of the view that what Anil Kapoor couldn't do and inmates never gave them a reality check.

Armaan married Payal in 2011, they have a child Chirayu Malik. In 2018, Armaan married Kritika Malik, Payal's best friend. Payal's family initially separated her from Armaan. After a year and a half, Payal reconciled with Armaan and welcomed Kritika into the family. Now, together, they have four children.

Every Weekend Jab Sana Makbul, Vishal and Kataria ko Makers and Yahi Armaan and Baki Ghar wale Target Kar Rahe the ?



Aaj Media ne Bas Thoda sa Suna Diya to Inki Itni Faat Gayi ??#ArmaanMalik #KritikaMalik #SanaMakbul #SanaMakbulIsTheBoss #LuvKataria #VishalPandey?… pic.twitter.com/a7S1UJpNQD — Anuj Prajapati (@anujprajapati11) July 28, 2024

Bigg Boss finale when

The Bigg Boss finale will take place on August 2. The contestants in the show to reach finale week are Ranvir Shorey, Armaan Malik, Kritika Malik, Sai Ketan Rao, Naezy, Sana Makbul and Lovekesh Kataria.

Shivani Kumari and Vishal Pandey have been evicted.