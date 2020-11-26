Cyclone Nivar started making landfall on Wednesday night. The center of the cyclone will pass through the coast near Puducherry in the next three hours with a wind-speed of 120-130kmph, gusting up to 145kmph. With the very severe cyclone storm heading towards the coastal regions of Southern India, states that fall in the path is already preparing for the worst.

The sea condition is very high over Southwest Bay of Bengal and very rough to high along & off Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, south Andhra Pradesh coasts and over Gulf of Mannar. It would gradually become phenomenal over Southwest Bay of Bengal and along & off north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry coasts during the next 6 hours.

What to expect?

Damage is expected over the Nagapattinam, Myladuthurai, Cuddalore, Villupuram & Chengalpattu districts of Tamil Nadu and Karaikal & Puducherry. People must expect total destruction of thatched houses and extensive damage to kutcha houses. There will be some damage to old pucca houses and there's a potential threat to life from flying objects.

There is going to be widespread damage to standing crops, plantations, orchards, falling of green coconuts and tearing of palm fronds and blowing down of bushy trees like mango. The uprooting of power and communication poles will lead to a power outage.

But as individuals, one must also take necessary steps to embrace yourselves during the cyclone as it can leave devastation, power outage, heavy winds and rains and more. Here's a guide for you to help you remember all the things you'll need during the hour of the need.

How to prepare?

Prior to the cyclone, watch news, weather updates and AIR for regular updates. Make place for higher ground in case there are flash floods.

Turn off all electricity, gas and water; unplug all appliances

Clear your house of small loose items and secure any larger items

Make sure you use packing tape on your windows to hold any broken glass in place.

Pack your important documents, which can be scanned and loaded on to a a laptop, pen drive or best uploaded to cloud storage.

Things to remember

When in need, there are helpline numbers for individual states and districts. Here's everything you'll need - all in one place.

Emergency helplines for Greater Chennai Corp: 044 2538 4530/044 2538 4540

State helpline: 1070

District helpline: 1077

Disaster management control room: 1077, 044 27237207

Ambulance Services: 044-28888105 or 7338895011

Ariyalur: 04329 226709

Chennai: 044 2538 4530, 044 25384530, 044 25243454; Toll free number: 1913

Chengalpattu: 044 27427412, 044 27427414

Coimbatore: 0422 230114, 0422 2301523

Cuddalore: 04142220700

Kancheepuram: Helpline Whatsapp: 9445071077

Karaikal: Toll Free - 1070/ 1077; Control Room - 04368 228801, 04368 227704; Whatsapp number - 99438 06263

Nagapattinam: 04365 252500

Ranipet: Arakkonam: 04177236360, 9445000507; Arcot: 04172 235568, 9445000505; Walajah: 04172 232519, 94445000506

Tiruvarur: Helpline WhatsApp: 934536838

Thanjavur: 9345336838

Cyclone Survival Kit

A Survival Kit includes things you'll need if there's no safe drinking water, if roads are cut off, shops closed and power down. Here's a checklist to get yours started: