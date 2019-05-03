With the tropical cyclonic storm Fani set to make landfall in the coastal district of Puri in Odisha on Friday morning, the state government has evacuated more than a million people from low-lying areas of 15 districts to temporary shelters.
The cyclone will have a huge impact on Odisha, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh. The Cyclone Fani is expected to cross the coastal line of Odisha between Gopalpur and Chandbali between 8 am and 11 am on Friday morning.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), extremely Severe Cyclonic storm FANI is located about 200 km SSW of Puri. The cyclone will cross Odisha coast between Gopalpur and Chandbali to the south of Puri during May 3 F/N with a maximum sustained wind speed of 170-180 kmph. Landfall process continues till Friday noon/afternoon.
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport at Kolkata will be shut between from Friday 9.30 to till Saturday 6 pm. Flight operations from Bhubaneswar have also been cancelled from midnight. The Indian railways have cancelled nearly 140 trains due to the cyclone.
The IMD tweeted from their official handle saying that the impact of landfall process has started in Odisha. Cyclone Fani is likely to move towards West Bengal after crossing Odisha.
Satellite image showing the Cyclone Fani crossing Odisha coast
541 pregnant women have been safely shifted to a hospital in Ganjam district of Odisha
People from the coastal regions of Odisha staying at the temporary shelters provided by the state government.
According to the reports more than 11 lakh people have been evacuated from the areas prone to high impact. 541 pregnant women have been safely shifted to a hospital in Ganjam district of Odisha.
National Disaster Management Authority release ads asking people to stay alert
#CycloneFani: A cyclone not only destroys lives but the economy as well. Prepare yourself in advance and be the savior of other lives around you as well.— NDMA India (@ndmaindia) May 3, 2019
Be Smart, Be Prepared pic.twitter.com/X9aYt4BKcP
The process of landfall will continue till noon as the cyclone is crossing Odisha coast.
Cyclone Fani is crossing the Odisha coast near Puri with wind speeds touching 175 kmph.
Bishnupada Sethi, Commissioner of Special Relief said that the process of landfall will continue till noon.
Landfall started at 8 am says IMD
List of trains cancelled due to Cyclone Fani
Visuals from coastal town of Digha in West Bengal
#WATCH Visuals from coastal town of Digha in West Bengal as #CycloneFani is expected to make landfall in Odisha's Puri district by 11 am. According to the Met Dept, the impact of landfall process has begun. pic.twitter.com/R5iJY4vjGD— ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2019