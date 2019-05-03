Live
Cyclone Fani
Sand artist Sudarsan makes artwork at Puri beach to create awareness on the Cyclone Fani.Twitter [Representational Image]

With the tropical cyclonic storm Fani set to make landfall in the coastal district of Puri in Odisha on Friday morning, the state government has evacuated more than a million people from low-lying areas of 15 districts to temporary shelters.

The cyclone will have a huge impact on Odisha, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh. The Cyclone Fani is expected to cross the coastal line of Odisha between Gopalpur and Chandbali between 8 am and 11 am on Friday morning.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), extremely Severe Cyclonic storm FANI is located about 200 km SSW of Puri. The cyclone will cross Odisha coast between Gopalpur and Chandbali to the south of Puri during May 3 F/N with a maximum sustained wind speed of 170-180 kmph. Landfall process continues till Friday noon/afternoon.

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport at Kolkata will be shut between from Friday 9.30 to till Saturday 6 pm. Flight operations from Bhubaneswar have also been cancelled from midnight. The Indian railways have cancelled nearly 140 trains due to the cyclone.

The IMD tweeted from their official handle saying that the impact of landfall process has started in Odisha. Cyclone Fani is likely to move towards West Bengal after crossing Odisha.

Live Updates

2019-05-0309:46 (IST)

Satellite image showing the Cyclone Fani crossing Odisha coast

Meteorological Satellite Centre (MSC)
2019-05-0309:42 (IST)

541 pregnant women have been safely shifted to a hospital in Ganjam district of Odisha

People at shelters in Odisha
People at shelters in Odishatwitter

People from the coastal regions of Odisha staying at the temporary shelters provided by the state government.

According to the reports more than 11 lakh people have been evacuated from the areas prone to high impact. 541 pregnant women have been safely shifted to a hospital in Ganjam district of Odisha.

People living at shelters in Odisha due to the cyclonic storm Fanitwitter
2019-05-0309:32 (IST)

National Disaster Management Authority release ads asking people to stay alert

2019-05-0309:29 (IST)

The process of landfall will continue till noon as the cyclone is crossing Odisha coast.

Cyclone Fani is crossing the Odisha coast near Puri with wind speeds touching 175 kmph. 

Bishnupada Sethi, Commissioner of Special Relief said that the process of landfall will continue till noon.

2019-05-0309:24 (IST)

Landfall started at 8 am says IMD

2019-05-0309:19 (IST)

List of trains cancelled due to Cyclone Fani

2019-05-0309:15 (IST)

Visuals from coastal town of Digha in West Bengal