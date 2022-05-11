For a couple of days now, social media has been inundated with visuals depicting the effects of Cyclone Asani from parts of West Bengal and increasingly Andhra coastline. While heavy rainfall, thunderstorm and even havoc in some parts of the country are expected, but on Wednesday everyone keeping tabs on the unruly weather were subjected to an unusual sight. A golden and green chariot-like structure washed ashore on the Andhra coast, leaving everyone both speculating and mesmerised.

As soon as the visuals and videos started circulating, speculations began. It's a bird or a boat, questioned some. The structure, given its architecture and monastery inspired shape, is believed to be from Myanmar, Malaysia, Indonesia or Thailand.

It was first spotted by local fishermen at Sunnapalli Coast in Srikakulam district in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday evening. Believed to have been washed ashore as an effect of Cyclone Asani, the structure was brought to the shore by villagers who tied ropes to it. Later, Marine Police took custody of the temple like chariot, which reportedly has inscriptions in a foreign language and is dated 16.01.22. People have been gathering in large numbers, since the news spread, to catch a glimpse of the 'miracle gift of sea'.

Divine Message?

A mysterious golden chariot washed ashore at Sunnapalli Sea Harbour in Srikakulam ysday, just ahead of #CycloneAsani. The sea has been rough for the last couple of days. Officials suspect it must have washed away from shores of Thailand or Japan or Malaysia. pic.twitter.com/cR2yCoz96E — Revathi (@revathitweets) May 11, 2022

What is it?

A miracle, gift of the sea, signal from Gods, a temple or monastery? Others chose humour and sarcasm over speculation. "Gods have sent this Golden Chariot so they can save Indian stock markets," laughed a user. "This is mine. Our family had this Golden Chariot. Please send it back to us," wrote another.

Meanwhile, SI Naupada said, "It might have come from another country. We've informed intelligence and higher officials," reported the ANI. Santabommali tehsildar J Chalamayya, however, said, that it may not have come from any foreign country. He further said that it may have been used for some movie shooting on the Indian coast and the high tidal activity brought it ashore, reported the Times of India. Meanwhile, the magic and mystery continue.