Cyclone Amphan, which has weakened from a super cyclone to an 'extremely severe cyclonic storm', is expected to make a landfall on Wednesday (May 20) afternoon as gusty winds accompanied by heavy rainfall lashed different south Bengal districts since today morning.

Currently, cyclone Amphan, (pronounced UM-PUN), is located 110 km from Paradip in Odisha. The cyclonic storm will make landfall close to Sundarbans between West Bengal's Digha and Bangladesh's Hatiya Islands. The wind speed during the landfall is predicted to be 165-185 kmph gusting to 200 kmph.

More than 3 lakh people have already been evacuated from the coastal districts of West Bengal, including East Midnapore, South 24-Parganas, and North 24-Parganas.

Other south Bengal districts like West Midnapore, Howrah, Hooghly, and Kolkata will also experience heavy rain during the cyclonic spell -- one of the worst storms over the Bay of Bengal since 1999.

Amid fears of heavy damage to kutcha and old houses, crops and disruption of road, rail and power links, the West Bengal and Odisha state governments evacuated lakhs from vulnerable areas. Follow ibtimes.co.in's Live Updates on cyclone Amphan.

Live Updates