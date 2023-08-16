CyberConnect has officially announced the imminent launch of its native utility and governance token, CYBER, on August 15th, 2023. This eagerly awaited event marks a significant milestone in CyberConnect's journey and sets the stage for a new era of decentralized, user-centric, and transformative social experiences going forward.

The Unveiling Of CYBER

The CYBER token launch on August 15th played a pivotal role in CyberConnect's plans. As a utility and governance token, CYBER underpins the platform's overall ecosystem and ushers in a series of innovative and useful capabilities.

Firstly, in terms of empowering transactions, CYBER is set to become the primary currency for gas fees for transactions with CyberAccount, CyberConnect's scalable, battle-tested ERC-4337 smart account infrastructure. Users can also utilize the token for purchase of premium handles on the CyberConnect protocol.

In terms of fueling governance, CYBER empowers its holders with a substantial say in the development and evolution of the CyberConnect protocol. Token holders will wield voting power and can delegate their votes, ensuring a community-driven decision-making process where everyone has a say. Furthermore, beyond its immediate applications, CYBER's role also extends to fostering innovation within the ecosystem in addition to coming up with various future use cases in the future.

Anticipation Amidst High Demand

The anticipation surrounding the CYBER token launch is fueled by the resounding success of CyberConnect's public sale on Coinlist. The sale of 3 Million CYBER tokens at $1.8 each on May 18th witnessed a swift sell-out within only 30 minutes, underscoring the immense demand and interest the project has garnered thus far.

Additionally, as the token launch date approaches, the CyberConnect community is abuzz with anticipation of CYBER's price trajectory post-Token Generation Event (TGE). Comprehensive analyses and predictions by active community members indicate a strong belief in the token's potential to experience substantial growth after the TGE.

Preparations For Binance Listing

The CYBER token is slated for listing and trading on Binance, one of the most globally recognized crypto exchanges. Started on August 15th at 12:00 PM UTC, the launch was poised to attract plenty of interest from traders, investors, and enthusiasts who are all eager to participate in the CYBER token's trading debut.

About CyberConnect

CyberConnect is a Web3 social network that makes it possible for developers to build social applications which give users control over their digital identities, interactions, connections, and content.

Founded in 2021 by a Silicon Valley-based serial entrepreneur team, CyberConnect is already used by more than 50 projects to successfully implement social features designed for practical use cases including but not limited to discovery tools, marketplaces, community-owned social networks, and so much more.

CYBER's launch is strategically aligned with CyberConnect's long-term vision, as evidenced by its carefully crafted tokenomics and supply strategy. With an initial TGE supply of 11,038,000 tokens, equivalent to 11.3% of the total supply, and a staggered unlocking approach for team and investor tokens, CyberConnect demonstrates a commitment to fostering long-term value and minimizing short-term pressures.

Ultimately, through a combination of CyberConnect's pioneering approach to Web3 social networking and the impending launch of the CYBER token, the platform looks to redefine decentralized, user-centric, and transformative social experiences for the foreseeable future and beyond.

For additional information and regular updates, refer to CyberConnect's Binance Research report, the official website, and the Twitter, Discord, and Telegram channels