Ahead of the one year anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370, the UT government of J&K has ordered a strict curfew in Srinagar on August 4 and 5 in view of possible violent protests. The order dated August 3 states separatist and Pak sponsored terror groups are planning to observe August 5 as Black Day, which might incite violence in Srinagar. In addition, the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions, which were imposed from July 31 till August 5, have now been extended till August 8.

"Senior superintendent of Srinagar has reported that a series of inputs have been received suggesting that separatist and Pak sponsored groups are planning to observe 5th August 2020 as Black Day, therein apprehensions of violation action or protests are not ruled out. There are specific inputs about violent protests endangering public life and property," Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, said in an order.

Exemptions to curfew

The decision to impose a strict curfew has been imposed in view of the intel of possible violence in the district of Srinagar and the COVID-19 situation. Medical emergencies and movement of COVID-19 duty staff with a valid pass will be exempted from the applicable restrictions.

"Additional Deputy Commissioner (Adm), Srinagar shall deploy one Magistrate each to coordinate implementation in each Police Stations jurisdictions. These restrictions shall come into force with immediate effect and shall remain in force on 4th and 5th August 2020," the order further added.