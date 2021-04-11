Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, was on Sunday fined Rs 12 lakh for slow over-rate in the match against Delhi Capital (DC), which the three-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions lost by seven wickets at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

A media advisory issued by the IPL on Sunday said, "Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 match against Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on April 10.

"As it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Mr Dhoni was fined Rs 12 lakh."

In a match, which was termed a clash between two skippers at opposite ends of the captaincy spectrum -- it was Rishabh Pant's maiden outing as DC skipper, while Dhoni has been CSK skipper for ages, besides captaining India in all three formats of the game -- the Delhi franchise made CSK pay for their lapses on the field and poor bowling, winning their opening contest with eight balls to spare.

Chasing 188 for 7, DC's Prithvi Shaw (72 off 38 balls) and Shikhar Dhawan (85 off 54 balls) put on a 138-run opening-wicket partnership in 13.3 overs that saw their side make a mockery of the challenging 189-run target set by CSK.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni said that a 7.30 pm start in IPL 2021 will mean that teams batting first will have to score at least 200 runs to put the side batting second under pressure. Dhoni's comments came after his team lost to Delhi Capitals (DC) by seven wickets on Saturday.