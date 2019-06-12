A CRPF soldier was killed and five others were seriously injured in a major suicide attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Wednesday. At least two militants also died in the fidayeen attack.

Sources told International Business Times, India, that a group of militants attacked a police patrolling party at the busy KP Road and there could be more casualties.

The Station House Officer of the Anantnag police station was also injured. This is the major terror attack after the suicide bombing on a bus ferrying CRPF soldiers in Pulwama district on February 14.

(This is a developing story and will be updated soon)