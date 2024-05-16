Crossbeats has launched the all-new Blaze B600 Home Theatre System. Pre-booking for the Blaze B600 is open, with the official product launch scheduled for May 20th, at an introductory price of just ₹6999.

The B600 promises to immerse users in the heart of the action with its immersive 2.1 channel wired 6.5" subwoofer and peak output of up to 200W. It offers a 2.1-channel configuration featuring a dedicated 6.5" subwoofer, delivering cinematic surround sound right in your living room. Equipped with the latest Virtual 2.1 technology and three adjustable EQ modes, users can fine-tune their audio experience to perfection, ensuring every beat and thump is felt.

Speaking about the launch and pre-booking of the product, Archit Agarwal, founder of Crossbeats, stated, "In the era of digital transformation and the shift to OTT platforms, Blaze B600 is a complete home audio entertainment solution. With its immersive surround sound, customizable audio options, adjustable bass and treble, and versatile connectivity features, the Blaze B600 instantly transforms your home into a theatrical ground for all your movies, music, and gaming needs."

Blaze B600 features spatially tuned acoustics that elevate the listening experience. Whether enjoying favorite tunes or binge-watching movies, the B600 delivers a captivating audio experience.

The B600 is designed to complement any home décor. Its sleek, wall-mountable design adds a touch of elegance to any room while saving valuable space. Plus, with multiport connectivity including HDMI ARC Mode, Bluetooth, AUX, USB, and Optical Cable, the B600 ensures seamless integration with all your devices. And for added convenience, it's compatible with Android, Airplay 2, and Alexa, putting control at your fingertips.