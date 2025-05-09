Pakistan continued its shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border (IB), targeting areas from Kathua to Uri.

A woman was killed and two of her family members were injured after Pakistani troops resorted to heavy shelling in areas near the LoC in the Uri sector of north Kashmir's Baramulla district.

Reports said the Indian Army responded proportionately to the Pakistani aggression.

On Thursday night, Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire along the LoC and carried out intense shelling in civilian areas of the Uri sector in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.

Pakistan targeted several areas of Uri, including Silikot, Boniyar, Kamalkote, Mohra, and Gingle. The heavy shelling damaged multiple structures, forcing residents to flee, officials said.

Three members of a family were injured when a shell hit their car near Mohra as they were trying to escape the shelling.

The injured were rushed to a hospital, where a woman, identified as Nargis Begum, succumbed to her injuries.

Not only in Uri, but in the Kupwara district as well, Pakistan has been continuously targeting civilian areas. According to the Army, Pakistani firing is being effectively responded to. There is an atmosphere of panic in both areas, and locals have been advised to take necessary precautions.

Reports said that shelling again started in the border town of Poonch, which witnessed devastation and bloodshed on Wednesday.

Firing Continues Along the International Border

While the Pakistani Army is using heavy artillery along the LoC, firing is also ongoing along the International Border — from the Paharpur post in Kathua to the Chicken Neck post in the Akhnoor sector. Residents near the border have already moved to safer locations in view of the prevailing situation.

Reports said that on Friday morning, Pakistan carried out heavy shelling in the Suchetgarh and Akhnoor sectors of Jammu district. There were no reports of casualties on the Indian side due to the shelling along the IB.

Escalation Will Bring Only Destruction: Mehbooba

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti urged both India and Pakistan to exercise restraint and resolve tensions through dialogue. She warned that continued escalation would bring only destruction and suffering to innocent civilians, especially children.

Addressing a press conference in Srinagar, Mehbooba said, "Casualties on the borders are deeply unfortunate. What is the fault of innocent children who have lost their lives? Immediate restraint and de-escalation are the need of the hour. It is crucial to apply wisdom in handling the present situation."