The world of tennis is abuzz with excitement as Croatia and Argentina have confirmed their participation in the United Cup 2025. This announcement completes the lineup of the top 18 countries set to compete in this prestigious tournament. The matches will be held across two of Australia's most iconic cities, Perth and Sydney, promising an exciting start to the new year for tennis enthusiasts worldwide.

Croatia, a formidable force in the tennis world, will be represented by some of its most accomplished players. Donna Vekic, the Paris Olympic Games singles silver medallist and Wimbledon semifinalist, will lead the Croatian side for the third consecutive year. Vekic's impressive track record and her recent performance at the Paris Olympics make her a player to watch out for in the upcoming tournament. Joining Vekic is former world No.12 Borna Coric, who has been a consistent performer for Croatia. The duo's camaraderie and mutual respect have been a driving force behind their success.

It feels like a little family. We are not a team, we are a family. To be pushing each other and supporting each other especially at the beginning of the year, it's special, Vekic said, expressing her excitement for the upcoming tournament. Adding to the Croatian firepower is seven-time Grand Slam doubles champion Ivan Dodig, whose experience and skill will undoubtedly be a significant asset to the team.

The Croatian team has been placed in Group A, setting the stage for some thrilling matches against top seeds Team USA and Canada during the group stage. Their opening tie against Team Canada on December 28 at RAC Arena is eagerly anticipated. Vekic, at the age of 28, will face Leylah Fernandez and Coco Gauff in her singles matches, promising a thrilling start to the tournament.

On the other side of the court, Argentina, who missed out on last year's United Cup, will be marking their second appearance at the tournament. The Argentinian side will be led by world No.40 Tomas Martin Etcheverry and Nadia Podoroska, a Roland Garros semifinalist in 2020. The team's placement in Group F sets the stage for some exciting matches.

Argentina will face host country Australia on the opening night of play in Sydney on December 28 at Ken Rosewall Arena, followed by Great Britain two days later. The Argentinian team's performance in the tournament will be closely watched, given their absence from the previous edition of the United Cup.

The United Cup, an innovative mixed team event, will be staged from December 27, 2024, to January 5, 2025. The tournament's unique format and the participation of top tennis-playing nations make it a highly anticipated event in the tennis calendar.

As the countdown to the United Cup 2025 begins, the anticipation and excitement continue to build. With top tennis nations battling it out for the prestigious title, all eyes are now on Perth and Sydney, where the action will unfold. The tournament promises to be a thrilling event, showcasing the best of tennis talent from around the world. As Vekic aptly put it, It's going to be two really tough matches to start the year. But that's what we want, I think it's great preparation for the Australian Open. I think I'll have to train extra harder in the off season, which is great motivation as well.