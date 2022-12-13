Over the past 12 years, this experienced engineering leader has made numerous contributions in the world of mobile applications. His name not only became common, but also respected within the fintech world as his achievements and skill as an engineer, have led teams he managed to handle complex projects effectively, and with rewarding success. The result? Multiple prestigious awards under his belt that we will delve into this article.

Meet our innovative mind: Anant Saxena, a name that has become synonymous to top success in fintech, he has perfected the craft of not only engineering but also the skill of leading multiple teams to success.

He has recently contributed to the development of the revolutionary mobile Fintech application: Mint, (an app that focuses on budget management) by redesigning it. Outstanding, given that, the app is not only one of the largest, but also one of the most influential Fintech companies.

Saxena's expert eyes have spotted the potential of improving the 10 years old reputed app, he leveraged his experience to re-use the UI components, make the app architecture server-driven and include analytics tracking to tailor the best experience for the customers. When asked in one of his interviews what motivated him to pursue such a daring move, he emphasised the importance of customer experience " customer experience, we wanted to provide a rich native experience that could help them drive better financial habits and help them save more money while looking to 'do no harm.' " Said, Saxena.

The result was outstanding and reflected in Saxena and his team earning Webby Award for Best Software/app which is an extraordinary achievement given the fierce competition.

His involvement with developing multiple outstanding apps that are used by a staggering over 30 millions+ users around the world including the US, has earned further awards such as Intel divisional award and Intuit amazing impact award ( for the third time). Not only that he is a member of prestigious organisations such as the Forbes technology council, but he is also a member of the Computer Science Advisory board at San Diego State University to help shape the curriculum in the field of mobile development.

To reach this level is truly remarkable, Saxena has always had the vision to become the best in his field. He started humbly by acquiring his bachelor's education in India, and took responsibility to make a positive impact as a US resident, starting with his successful attainment of a Computer Science Masters's degree in San Diego state university, continuing his journey of success as seemingly the talented man is unstoppable.

As Saxena believes that success is a never-ending process and the sky is the limit when there is passion, desire and persistence.