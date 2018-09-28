UEFA have reduced Cristiano Ronaldo's Champions League ban from 3 matches to 1 match in the European competition. The Portuguese attacker was sent off in Juventus's first match in this year's Champions League against Valencia, when he pulled Valencia defender Murillo's hair, while telling him to get up.

The assistant referee behind the goal informed referee Felix Brych of the infringement, and Ronaldo was sent off, much to the disbelief of fans and pundits. A visually shocked Ronaldo was inconsolable after the sending off.

The 1-match ban means that Ronaldo will be available for Juventus' third match in the Champions League, a return to his former club Manchester United, on 24th October, as well as the home leg against the Red Devils at the Allianz Stadium at home.

Juventus defeated Valencia 2-0 in the first match of the Champions League and will face Swiss side Young Boys next, on October 2nd.

After a goalless start to his Juventus career, Ronaldo scored a brace against Sassuolo in Juventus' 2-1 victory. He has three goals and two assists for Juventus so far, all coming in Serie A.

The champions sit comfortably at the top of Serie A with 6 wins from 6 games, and have won all games in all competitions so far. Juventus have a huge game against second-placed Napoli over the weekend.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo's former club Manchester United, are in all sorts of trouble, as they are seventh in the league, already 8 points behind leaders Liverpool, and were knocked out of the Carabao Cup this weekend. The unrest between Jose Mourinho and club record signing Paul Pogba has also made matters worse for the Red Devils.