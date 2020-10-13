Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of Portugal's Nations League clash against Sweden on Wednesday in Lisbon. The rest of the Portugal team has tested negative for the virus, heading for the Ferrando Santos for training in the City of Football on Tuesday and are available for selection.

Portugal's Football Federation confirmed Ronaldo's COVID result. The Juventus forward is asymptomatic, but is under self-isolation as per doctor's advice. "Cristiano Ronaldo was released from the work of the National Team after a positive test for COVID-19, so he will not face Sweden," the federation said in a statement.

Ronaldo played against France, Spain

Ronaldo had posed for photos with his team-mates at a dinner party on Monday night. The 35-year-old footballer played full 90 minutes on Sunday, which was a draw with France in Paris on Sunday. Ronaldo had also played against Spain in Lisbon last Thursday.

"It was a very even game; the players were too cautious. I don't know if there was too much respect from both sides, but the game looked like that. It wasn't very fast, but it was balanced. It was a game that lacked a more aggressive dynamic in the search for a goal," Portugal boss Fernando Santos said of the Sunday's match.