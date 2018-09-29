Cristiano Ronaldo's lawyers have strongly refuted claims of the Juventus superstar raping a United States woman nine years ago in a Las Vegas hotel room.

The global sporting icon's lawyers have even said they would sue German magazine Der Spiegel over publishing the woman's accusation, which according to them is "blatantly illegal", according to the Reuters.

Notably, the news magazine had published the report of the woman's accusation in last year after the allegations leaked on the Football Leaks website.

The woman, Kathryn Mayorga has now gone public about the allegation, which has been carried by the latest edition of the German magazine.

According to the alleged victim's lawyer, Leslie Mark Stovall, Ronaldo, in 2010, had paid Mayorga $375,000 in an out-of-court settlement that meant she would never talk about the accusation again.

Mayorga insists that she had signed the settlement out of fear but her new lawyer has questioned the legality of the out-of-court settlement.

Mayorga account of the alleged rape involving Ronaldo

In her account of the alleged incident to the German magazine, Mayorga had met Ronaldo at Rain, a nightclub where the then-aspiring model was employed in June 2009. They went on to exchange numbers after which the Portuguese captain had asked her if she and her friends wanted to continue partying at Palms Place Hotel later in the night.

When she agreed and went to the hotel room, things took a nasty turn as Ronaldo anally raped her, the newsmagazine reports.

Mayorga reveals that Ronaldo had begged her to touch his penis before raping her in the hotel room.

"Basically he ... he begged me to touch his penis for 30 seconds," she says. "When I wouldn't touch it, he begged me to suck it. Like, what an idiot!... I was laughing at him because I thought, 'Is this a joke?' This guy that is so famous and so hot ... he's a frickin' loser and a creep," Mayorga told Der Spiegel, as quoted by Dead Spin.

"But Ronaldo allegedly wouldn't be put off. "He was like, 'I'll let you go if you give me a kiss.' I said, 'Okay, I'll kiss you but I'm not going to touch your penis.

"He then starts to come on to me very strong. And he starts to do stuff to me and touch me and grab me and go down on me.

"At that moment, one of his friends came in and asked: 'What are you doing?' I took the opportunity to quickly put my dress back on and said: 'We're coming out.' And he said yes, we're coming.

"I pushed him off again, he tried to take off my underwear, but he did not succeed, so I rolled myself up like a ball and tried to protect my vagina with both hands and then he was on top of me.

"When he was done, he still did not want to let me go, he looked guilty and suddenly started calling me 'baby.' I do not remember exactly the wording, but he also said 'sorry' and asked me if I was in pain, somehow getting on my knees and saying, '99 percent of me am a good guy, I do not know what to do this one percent is.'"

Mayorga, who works as a teacher, has told Der Spiegel that she still suffers from the trauma of that night in 2009 and that she blames herself for signing the out-of-court settlement.

IBTimes, India was not able to independently verify Mayorga's accusations against Ronaldo.