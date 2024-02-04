Nora Fatehi gained immense popularity after the success of Dilbar. The song and her glamorous dance moves garnered over a billion views on YouTube. Post which, she also featured in Bollywood films such as Bharat, Stree, Batla House, Roar, and Satyameva Jayate among others.

Apart from being part of music videos, she was also a judge on the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10. The actor often faces criticism for her dance moves. During her performances on reality shows, netizens slam her for her sartorial choices and dance moves.

This is exactly what happened earlier this week. Nora once again drew ire for her inappropriate dance moves on the reality show Dance Plus Pro.

Netizens slam Nora Fatehi for her inappropriate' dance steps on Nach Meri Rani at Dance Plus Pro 7

In a viral video, Nora is seen wearing a body-hugging dress and dancing. While the music is being played Nora is seen splashing water on her body. The performance left judges and contestants in shock and surprise, with the video circulating widely on social media, attracting both cheers and criticism.

The trend was part of the singer Tyla's song 'Water'

The moves were part of the viral 'water trend' which originated on TikTok and made its way to Instagram.

Taking to the comment section, they slammed the actress for her cringe dance on a reality show

One user penned, "Hate this kind of dance performance on a dance show which you thought you'd watch with your family."

The next person mentioned, "Not acceptable..not everything everywhere it is to be sensualized."

Another said, "It can belong to a particular culture but man does this looks cheap and vulgar."

Shakti Mohan, Punit Pathak and Remo D'Souza are the judges of the show. While Nora was seen grooving to Nach Meri Rani.

Work front

Nora Fatehi will be making her debut in Kannada film industry. As per a statement, Nora has signed a two-film deal with KVN Productions. The inaugural project titled KD - The Devil, will feature a dance number that will highlight Nora's dancing prowess. Sanjay Dutt is set to join the foot-tapping song. The film is being helmed by Prem.

On having Nora on board, he said, "Nora Fatehi comes in with a lot of dedication and focus for the job at hand. I have tremendous faith in this global sensation and believe that this unique addition will elevate the film to new heights."

Nora is extremely excited about her Kannada projects. "I am thrilled to be a part of the vibrant Kannada film industry. This collaboration is an exciting opportunity to connect with a new audience and explore the different aspects of the storytelling tradition in Karnataka. I can't wait for the audience to see what we have in store for them," she shared.

She is also gearing up for the release of 'Crakk,' which is scheduled to be released on 23 February 2024. In the film, she shares the screen space with Vidyut Jammwal.