A young woman in Uttar Pradesh was critically injured after her stalker barged into her house and threw her down from the rooftop. The accused also attacked the girl's maternal uncle, inflicting injuries on his head, before fleeing.

The incident took place in the Gudamba area of the state capital on Thursday.

The victim, profusely bleeding, was immediately admitted to a private hospital with the help of neighbours who rushed to help after hearing her scream.

The attacker, identified as Shiva, had been stalking the woman for the past several weeks.

The woman's uncle told the media: "Shiva entered our house and when I objected, he beat me up. He later assaulted my niece and threw her down from the roof. She has suffered serious injuries on her head and has been admitted to a hospital."

A case has been registered and efforts are underway to arrest the accused.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP), North Zone, Prachi Singh, said that the woman is recuperating at a private hospital and is out of danger. "We have launched a manhunt to nab the accused," she said.

She also said that an FIR under the charges of sexual harassment, attempt to commit culpable homicide and rioting has been lodged.