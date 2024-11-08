The highly anticipated trailer of 'MATKA', the period crime-action drama featuring Southern sensation Varun Tej, alongside Meenakshi Chaudhary and Nora Fatehi, has just been unveiled, stirring excitement among fans nationwide.

Set in the gritty underworld of the notorious 'Matka' gambling empire, 'MATKA' takes viewers back to the era dominated by the legendary Matka King, which had shaken the socio-economic system in the late 1960s and 70s.

Directed by Karuna Kumar and produced by Vijender Reddy Teegala and Rajani Talluri, presented by WAMINDIA, 'MATKA' traces the incredible rise of Vasu (played by Varun Tej), a charismatic anti-hero who climbs from a modest background to become a gambling magnate from 1958 to 1982.

As his power grows, he finds himself locked in a battle with the underworld mafia with the Indian government chasing to nab him, testing the boundaries of ambition, morality, and authority.

The trailer promises a powerful cinematic experience, featuring intense drama, captivating visuals, and unforgettable dialogues -- "Angutha leke chhod dun main koi Dronacharya nahi - Vasu hun Matka King." and "Tum jaise achche logon ki wajah se barish ho rahi hai - fasal ugg rahi hai, aur mere jaise logon ki wajah se dus logon ka paet bhar raha hai - nature balance."

These lines reveal the complex and unfiltered world of Vasu, a character defined by his unique philosophy and ruthless drive.

Aneesh Dev from Wide Angle Media, who is managing the distribution of the Hindi version of the film, shared his confidence about MATKA's impact: "We have been promoting this film aggressively for the last 15 days, and it has gained a great deal of attention. People are talking about Matka and its unique subject. With a powerful cast including Varun Tej, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and Nora Fatehi, I am confident MATKA will be a hit across India and resonate with a wide audience.

Releasing on November 14, 2024, 'MATKA' will be screened in multiple languages such as Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, ensuring that the story reaches a pan-India audience.

Varun Tej's electrifying performance, paired with the film's period glamour, grit, and intensity, promises to captivate viewers.

Film Details: Presented by Vyra Entertainments and SRT Entertainments in association with Wide Angle Media. Directed by Karuna Kumar, with screenplay and dialogues by Karuna Kumar and music by G V Prakash Kumar.

'MATKA' is produced by Vijender Reddy Teegala and Rajani Talluri, Jai Viratra Entertainment Limited, and presented by WAMINDIA.

JVEL will oversee the Hindi theatrical distribution, with Ashwani Shukla from Altair Media managing media relations.

(With inputs from IANS)