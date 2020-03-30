There has been a lot of confusion around how to safely dispose of coronavirus dead bodies. Adding to the confusion, Mumbai's civic body created panic among Mumbaikars after an "only cremation" order was issued. But the state government intervened to set the record straight on the handling of Covid-19 bodies.

BMC orders cremation of Covid-19 bodies

The Brihanmumbai Corporation (BMC) had issued an order to only cremate bodies of people who died of Covid-19 irrespective of their religion. The circular also said only five people can attend the funeral and rituals involving touching of the body must be avoided, PTI reported.

"The existing burial grounds are in highly dense locality with high chances of contamination of dense community/residential areas nearby," the order from Praveen Pardeshi read.

The order was said to have been issued in the interest of the safety of people against coronavirus, which has infected more than a thousand people in India and claimed nearly 30 lives.

BMC withdraws 'only cremate' order

The "only cremate" order was short-lived as it was withdrawn in a matter of hours after the state government intervened. Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik announced on Twitter that the order had been withdrawn after speaking to BMC commissioner Mr. Praveen Pardeshi.

"This is to bring to your kind attention that I have spoken to @mybmc Commissioner Mr. Praveen Pardeshi regarding the circular issued by him for cremation of those who have lost their lives due to the #CoronaVirus. The said circular has now been withdrawn."

At last, the panic was brought in control before it got out of hand. The state government's timely intervention saved the day.

How to handle Covid-19 bodies?

Despite the Ministry of Health's clear guidelines on how to handle dead bodies infected by novel coronavirus, there seems to be some confusion on the topic. As per the official directives from earlier this month, here are the guidelines of handling Covid-19 bodies at crematorium or burial ground.