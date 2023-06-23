Kangana Ranaut is again at the receiving end of netizens' wrath after the promo of Tiku Weds Sheru came out. The film starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur has been produced by Kangana Ranaut. A promo of the film was dropped yesterday where Nawazuddin's character is seen mentioning Hrithik Roshan.

The promo

"Mera naam Sheru hai aur log mujhe pyaar se Sheru hi bulate hain. Main Bollywood mein kaam karta hoon, chhote mote filmon ka bada producer hoon. Ye dekhiye Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir.. Hrithik gaya hua thha isliye nahi hai. (My name is share and people call me Sheru with love. I work in Bollywood and I am a big time producer of small time films. Look at this, Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir.. Hrithik had gone out so not here)," Nawazuddin says in the promo.

Reddit reactions

This dialogue has not gone down well with netizens who feel Kangana has unnecessarily dragged Hrithik's name once again. "Is this real or some kind of fan edit? Nawaz could pull a pic with SRK, Salman or even Amitabh, why choose HR? Did they take his permission to use his name for promotions?" one Reddit user asked.

"Stalker is back to harass Hrithik just for clout again," says another user. "Creepy woman," another Reddit user wrote. "This woman needs to move on," was another one of the comments.

Tiku Weds Sheru marks Kangana Ranaut's first solo film as a producer. The film also marks Avneet Kaur's debut into the industry. It is all set to drop on Amazon Prime directly.