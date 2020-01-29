Allu Arjun is on cloud nine after the record-breaking success of Ala Vaikunthapuramlo at the box office. The Trivikram directorial is expected to have a smooth ride for a few more days.

The actor spoke to the media after the success party of the film. He said he did not expect Ala Vaikunthapuramlo to be a huge hit. He said: "I did not know this film would do so very well. No one can ever really do that. All I wanted to do was give my very best for the film."

"The audience appreciated our efforts and took it to the next level. I did not do this film hoping it would be a gold mine. Trivikram narrated me a good story and I liked it. We wanted to do a simple and happy film. The audience liked it very much," he added.

Talking about the collections of the film and whether he is satisfied after making a record next to Baahubali, Allu Arjun said that the credit of the collections of the film does not go to the hero, but to the film and its team.

"The success belong to everyone. Cinema is all about team work. If I have to chose one person, it will be Trivikram. After 'Naa Peru Surya', Bunny Vasu, Vakkantham Vamsi, and I were contemplating on the director of my next film. This is when Vamsi suggested Trivikram and went ahead with it," he said.

Allu Arjun and Trivikram also revealed that Chiranjeevi had predicted Ala Vaikunthapuramlo's success much before its release. "Megastar Chiranjeevi predicted Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo would do extremely well at the box office. He watched the film in preview theatre and gave his verdict," the actor said.

"He was very particular about the result and affirmed it would do exceedingly well. It takes a lot of experience to predict so very accurately and he is really great," he added.