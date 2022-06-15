It is so incredible to learn about all those people and professionals who work with the aim to take over their respective industries. These individuals always work around newer ideas and thrive on their passion for creating magic with their work. So far, the creative and artistic realms have produced many talented individuals, among which a few gems who have gone ahead in winning hearts by showcasing their A-game in their work. The photography industry is one among them that has seen a consistent surge in its growth over the years, and photography talents like Jagraj Singh Dhillon, more famously known in the industry as J S Dhillon Photography, must be credited for the same.

Thanks to his visions and talents, J S Dhillon Photography has grown as a brand. Across North Carolina, he has shown his excellence as a one-of-a-kind photographer, shooting for social events and weddings, and is also known for his interesting skills in shooting portraits. He confesses that ever since he could remember, he always felt a close inclination towards all things creative, and photography was one thing that had his heart clung to. This made him the Indian talent to realize his passion and true calling, and thus he began focusing all his energies on it.

He recalls how in 2013, he began doing photography professionally and continuously honed his skills ever since, getting trained by other photographers and also by working as an assistant to a certain photographer. So far, his portfolio has seen some of the names in the modelling world like Kate Malone, Astrid Kallsen, and Willa Prescott, who are published models in prominent magazines. He worked with other rising 25-30 models and acquired more experiences. (Check it out here, https://www.dhillonphotography.com/).

J S Dhillon has been among those photographers who know how to create magic with the lens and capture his subjects' deepest and even the most obscure emotions.