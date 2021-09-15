The introduction of FASTag at toll plazas not only simplified the movement of vehicles but made the whole process of stop-and-proceed a lot faster. As a result of this, the culture of evading toll plaza fees using influence largely came to a halt. At the Karnataka Assembly session, as opposition parties, Congress and JD(S) in Karnataka are all set to launch a high-voltage attack on the ruling BJP, the matter of toll plaza came up after Malavalli MLA moved a calling attention motion.

The BJP MLA from Karnataka, K Annadani proposed the creation of a separate VIP lane at all toll plazas across the state. Some states already have VIP lanes, but Karnataka currently lacks one. However, the proposal has drawn heavy criticism.

K'taka MLA draws flak over proposal

As the proposal of Annadani was shared on social media, it drew flak and netizens trolled the minister. Many users called out the VIP culture and demanded that it be abolished.

Here are some reactions: