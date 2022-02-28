Crazy Star Ravichandran's Pattamal Veeraswamy passed away on Monday, February 28. She breathed her last at a private hospital around 6.30 am.

Pattamal Veeraswamy was suffering from age-related ailments. She was 83 and survived by two sons (Ravichandran and Balaji) and three daughters.

She was admitted to Suguna Hospital recently where she passed away on Monday. Her body will be brought to Ravichandran's residence around 10.30 am. Her final rites will be performed later in the evening.

As per the reports, Pattamal was not keeping well for some years. Hence, Ravichandran's wife was not attending public events as she was taking care of his mother, the actor had said earlier.

It may be recalled that Pattamal was on a ventilator when Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar died after suffering a cardiac arrest on October 29, last year.

Patamal's husband N Veeraswamy was a well-known producer who founded Sri Eswari Productions. He produced 17 Kannada movies and one Bollywood flick. His first movie as the producer was Kula Gourava starring Dr Rajkumar.

Later, he made classics like Naagarahaavu, the first movie of late Dr Vishnuvardhan as hero and debut film of late Ambareesh, Bhootayyanna Maga Ayyu, Naa Ninna Mareyalaare, Chakravyuha and Ramachari.

He had also funded Tamil movie Padikkadavan, which starred Sivaji Ganeshan, Rajinikanth and Ambika. Veeraswamy had produced Hindi movie Inquilaab.