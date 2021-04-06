Henry Golding has officially joined the parent club of Hollywood. The actor welcomed his first child with his wife Liv Lo on Wednesday. The couple confirmed the news on Instagram, with different images of themselves with the baby.

Henry Golding shared a black and white photo of the family and captioned it,"This woman right here. Beyond anything, I could have ever imagined. Your strength brought us our greatest joy. Thank you, I love you ♥️"

Henry's wife, Liv Lo posted photos from her labour days and delivery at the hospital along with photos of holding her little one's hands.

"On March 31st our lives changed forever. Link in bio of leaving Instagram for #maternityleave (for the time being). I'll prob be up during midnight breastfeeds checking in on you, but otherwise 'I'll be back," she wrote. The couple only announced being parents and have not revealed further details of their child's name, sex, exact time of birth or other information.

Henry Golding and wife Liv Lo had announced their pregnancy in November, after a few stunning photos of themselves.

On the work front, Henry Golding gained immense fame post the success of Crazy Rich Asians where he played a Chinese boy, who hails from the wealthiest of families in Singapore. He invites his girlfriend Rachel Chu, to meet his parents. The latter finds herself in a difficult position when she learns that her boyfriend hails from one of the influential families of Singapore with an uncountable amount of wealth compared to her family, which only consists of a single parent, her mother, who raised her while making ends meet during her days as an immigrant in the US.