Malaika Arora recently faced backlash for sharing an explicit image of Arjun Kapoor. In the picture, Arjun was bare bodied and it was just a cushion covering his modesty. While Malla might have shared the picture on a lighter, fun note; netizens started slamming her like there's no tomorrow. While Malla chose to not respond to the backlash her story faced, Arjun Kapoor seems to have reacted.

Malaika's post and Arjun's reaction

"My very own lazy boy," the Chhaiyyan Chhaiyyan girl had written while sharing the picture. Netizens were quick to call the picture "crass" and "distasteful". However, the actress chose to ignore the haters. Arjun, on the other hand, reacted to the picture with a cryptic post. The Ishaqzaade actor took to social media and wrote, "Choose peace over attention; thrive in silence."

Malaika - Arjun ready for marriage

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor might have been dating for a while but netizens are still unable to come to terms with their relationship. The hot-shot couple often gets slammed for their PDA and interviews talking about one another. Malaika, however, in a recent interview had hinted that marriage might be on the cards and the two of them have thought about it.

"I don't want to take a backseat; I want to explore so many businesses, I want to travel, and I would love to set up a home with Arjun and take our relationship to the next level because I think we both are ready for it," Malaika had recently told Brides Today.