Continuing the offensive against the anti-national elements, the authorities in Jammu and Kashmir attached the properties of two terrorist associates in the Bandipora district. The terrorist associates were arrested in May 2022 and their involvement in terror activities was established during the investigation of the case.

According to the police, the action was part of the ongoing crackdown on harboring terrorists and providing logistic support to them. Police said the double-storied residential houses of Abdul Majeed Reshi, father of accused Aijaz Ahmad Reshi alias Doctor at Gundpora Rampura, and Mohammad Jamal Malik, father of accused Maqsood Ahmad Malik a resident of Chitteybandey were attached on Monday in presence of Executive Magistrate.

"Accordingly, the process for attachment of property belonging to the above accused falling within the ambit proceeds of terrorism was initiated u/s 25 of UA(P) Act by the order of Divisional Commissioner Kashmir vide order No. DIVCOM- 'K'/Rtn/05/2023 dated 10-02-2023," police said.

According to the notice, the owner of these houses has been restrained to transfer, lease out, dispose-off, change its nature or deal with the said property in any manner without the permission of the designated authority. "Any violation will attract the penal provision of law," the notice said.

Duo was arrested along with a woman in May 2022

On May 16, 2022, the Jammu and Kashmir Police busted a terror module of the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Bandipora and arrested seven people, including a Pakistan-trained terrorist and a woman terrorist associate. The police also recovered incriminating materials and arms and ammunition from their possession. Six vehicles were seized.

The Pakistan-trained terrorist was identified as Arif Ajaz Shehri, a resident of Nadihal, who had gone to Pakistan on a valid visa in 2018 through the Wagah Border and infiltrated back to this site after obtaining illegal arms training.

The two-hybrid terrorists were identified as Ajaz Ahmad Reshi, a resident of Rampora, and Shariq Ahmad Lone, a resident of Gundpora. The arrested terrorists were tasked to carry out attacks on security forces and other soft targets, particularly in the Bandipora district.

Moreover, the four arrested terrorist associates including a female were identified as Riyaz Ahmad Mir, a resident of Bandipora, Gh Mohammad Waza from Tawheedabad Bagh, Maqsood Ahmad Malik, a resident of Chittibandy Aragam, and Sheema Shafi Waza from Tawheedabad Bagh.

Investigation revealed that the arrested terrorist associates were involved in harboring terrorists, providing logistics and material support including transportation of terrorists in the Bandipora district. The arrested female terrorist associate was also involved in providing a Wi-Fi hotspot, accommodation, and ferrying terrorists in the town of Bandipora.