Continuing its offensive against anti-national elements, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday conducted searches at 16 different locations in Jammu & Kashmir as a part of an investigation related to recently formed terror organizations within the Union Territory

The searches as per NIA statement said the searches were carried out in the premises of cadres of hybrid terrorists and over-ground workers (OGWs) linked to newly formed offshoots and affiliates of several major banned Pak-backed outfits.

"The searches were conducted in Anantnag, Srinagar, Budgam, Shopian, Kulgam, and Baramulla districts of Kashmir Valley. In Jammu province raids were conducted in two border districts of Poonch and Rajouri and Kishtwar district", the official handout stated.

The NIA said that the raids were part of NIA's investigations into the activities of OGWs and cadres in support of these newly formed terror outfits.

It further said that these cadres and workers have been found involved in the collection and distribution of sticky bombs/magnetic bombs, IEDs, cash, drugs, and small weapons, as well as in spreading activities relating to violence and subversion in J&K.

NIA investigating newly floated terror groups

The NIA has been investigating the activities of newly floated terror groups, such as The Resistance Front (TRF), United Liberation Front Jammu & Kashmir (UL J&K), Mujahideen Gazwat-ul-Hind (MGH), Jammu & Kashmir Freedom Fighters (JKFF), Kashmir Tigers, People's Anti-Fascist Front (PAAF) and others.

"These outfits are affiliated to Laskhar-e-Toiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Al-Badr, and Al-Qaeda," the NIA said.

Pak-based operative using drones to drop weapons

During the investigation by NIA, it was revealed that Pakistan-based operatives were using drones to deliver weapons, bombs, drugs, etc. to their operatives and cadres in the Kashmir Valley.

Some OGWs are in contact with Pakistan-based through different social media platforms. On the directions of their Pakistan-based mentors, these OGWs usually picked up weapons dropped by drones near the border.

Earlier NIA on Thursday conducted raids at 16 locations across J&K

Earlier the NIA on Thursday conducted searches at multiple locations in a case related to separatist and secessionist activities of the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI).

The searches were conducted today at the premises of JeI (J&K) members and supporters, at 16 locations, including 11 in District Baramulla in Kashmir valley and the remaining five located in District Kishtwar in Jammu region.

Several incriminating materials and digital devices were seized during the searches and were being examined for more clues in the case.

JeI was banned in February 2019

JeI has been found carrying out terror funding activities in Jammu and Kashmir, even after being declared an unlawful association under the UA(P) Act on 28th February 2019.

Further, as per the investigations, JeI was also engaged in motivating the impressionable youth of Kashmir and recruiting new members (Rukuns) in J&K for carrying out violent, disruptive, and secessionist activities.

Previous investigations by the NIA had revealed that one of the four arrested accused, identified as Javaid Ahmad Lone, had been soliciting funds and organizing meetings in the name of JeI, J&K. He had been delivering hateful anti-India speeches and exhorting people to make donations at these meetings. Along with Aadil Ahmad Lone, he had also acquired firearms and ammunition with ulterior motives from the other two accused, identified as Manzoor Ahmad Dar and Rameez Ahmad Kondu.

NIA had filed a chargesheet in case (RC03/2021/NIA/DLI) in Special Court, Patiala House, New Delhi, on 12th May 2022 against four accused.

It had earlier registered a suo motu case in the matter on 5th February 2021. NIA investigations so far have revealed that JeI (J&K) members had been collecting funds domestically and from abroad through donations, particularly in the form of zakat, mowda, and bait-ul-mal, as well as for purported charitable purposes, such as the promotion of education and health. The funds were, instead, being used for violent and secessionist activities in J&K.

They were also being channeled to proscribed terrorist organizations, such as Hizbul-Mujahideen (HM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), and others through well-organized networks of JeI cadres.