Three days after the Jammu and Kashmir Police recovered an AK-47 assault rifle from a locker reserved for doctors at the Government Medical College (GMC) Anantnag, the Administrator of Associated Hospitals, GMC Srinagar, issued a directive to identify and label all unclaimed or unused lockers still allotted to doctors and staff.

The order follows the recent arrests of two doctors from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, accused of being part of an "interstate and transnational terror module" linked to the proscribed outfits Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind.

According to a circular issued by the Administrator of Associated Hospitals, Srinagar, all unidentified lockers must be accounted for within three days.

"It is impressed upon all Faculty Members, Heads of Departments, Paramedical Staff, and Students to personally identify their lockers and label them with their name, designation, and code," the circular reads.

The circular further directs that this exercise should be completed by November 14, 2025, after which the Medical Superintendents of Government SMHS Hospital, Srinagar, RMOs of respective floors, and the Estates-cum-Transport Officer of GMC Srinagar will inspect and remove surplus lockers unnecessarily occupying space in hospital corridors and college buildings.

"No chance will be given to any employee to claim lockers that remain unidentified after the specified period," it states.

The notice also instructs Section Officers, the Estates Officer, and the Accounts Section not to issue any LPC, NOC, or service book to any employee being transferred until their individual locker has been duly handed over.

AK-47 rifle recovered from doctor's locker at GMC Anantnag

As reported earlier, an AK-47 rifle was recovered on Friday from the locker of a former senior resident doctor at Government Medical College (GMC), Anantnag, in Jammu and Kashmir.

Police officials said that the weapon was recovered from the college premises during a search operation carried out by the Jammu and Kashmir Police with assistance from the Joint Interrogation Centre (JIC), Anantnag. The individual concerned has been detained for interrogation.

The doctor has been identified as Dr. Adeel Ahmad Rather, son of Abdul Majeed Rather, a resident of Qazigund in Anantnag. He had served as a senior resident doctor at GMC Anantnag until October 24, 2024.

According to officials, the AK-47 rifle was found inside Dr. Rather's personal locker. Police have registered a case under Sections 7/25 of the Arms Act and Sections 13, 28, 38, and 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in connection with the recovery.

Dr. Rather, who was working at a private hospital in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, was arrested last week and handed over to the Jammu and Kashmir Police for his alleged involvement in putting up posters supporting the banned terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM).

The arrest followed a meticulous investigation by the Srinagar Police, who had been tracking the suspect behind the circulation of pro-JeM posters at multiple locations across the city.

Officials said that during Dr. Rather's interrogation, the so-called 'white-collar terror module' was busted, leading to the arrest of eight individuals, including three doctors, for their alleged involvement in the network.