Covishield, the coronavirus vaccine developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca will be sold at Rs 200 per dose.

As per sources of the Serum Institute of India (SII), Oxford University and AstraZeneca's partner in India, the price of each dose of the Covid-19 vaccine "was always fixed".

Covishield shipment will leave from SII's facility in Pune

"The price was always fixed. No issues of agreement. The price of the doses is fixed at Rs 200 per dose," sources said. In addition, sources also confirmed that Covishield shipment will leave from SII's facility in Pune on Monday evening.

"Final paperwork took some time from the government side, which has now concluded," said sources.

"We have received the (purchase) order from the Government of India on Monday afternoon," a senior SII official told PTI.

The government has announced that the process of administering the vaccine will start on on January 16. 11 million doses may be supplied in the initial lot and the export of the particular vaccine is likely to start after January 16. The Rs 200 price has been decided for the first 100 million doses so far.