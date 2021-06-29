When the first case of coronavirus was detected in China in late 2019, nobody expected that this infectious disease will emerge as a global pandemic, thus pulling the entire planet into a state of sleep mode. According to the latest updates, the pandemic has killed more than 3.4 million people worldwide, and India remains one of those countries badly hit by the virus.

In the initial days of the outbreak, medical experts believed that Covid-related deaths could be higher among the aged and people with existing medical conditions. However, a new study has suggested that Covid has claimed the lives of more people under the age of 50 as compared to those aged above 65.

AIIMS study reveals alarming facts

The new study is conducted by experts at the All India Insititute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi. The study authored by AIIMS director Randeep Guleria, chief of the AIIMS trauma center Dr. Rakesh Malhotra, and other experts made this assessment after analyzing deaths of Covid adult patients between the period of April 4 to July 24 last year.

During this period, 654 adult patients were admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Out of this list of critically ill patients, 247 died, which indicates a mortality rate of above 37 percent. The study report suggested that 42.1 percent of the people who died due to Covid-related complications were aged 18 to 50. 34.8 percent of the deceased people were aged 51 to 65, while 23.1 percent were above the age of 65.

What caused Covid-related deaths among young people?

The study report noted that the common aspects in most of these Covid patients were hypertension, diabetes, and chronic renal diseases. These people also suffered from high fever and severe shortness of breath.

In the meantime, Guleria had recently warned about a possible third wave of coronavirus that could hit India soon. The AIIMS director claimed that the third wave could hit the nation within five to six weeks, as people are hesitant to follow Covid safety protocols.