As the second wave of coronavirus in India that was virulent before two weeks has started showing signs of slowing down, a new threat from Vietnam is now bothering medical experts all across the globe. Continuing its unpredictable nature, a new variant of coronavirus has been now detected in the Southeast Asian country, and it is a hybrid of the strains initially detected in India and the United Kingdom.

Even though the variant is not yet recorded by GISAID, Vietnam health minister Nguyen Thanh Long confirmed this finding, and he has also shared some startling information about the variant capable of bothering the medical fraternity.

Why Vietnam variant of Covid is dangerous?

Long did not mention the number of people who were infected with the new Covid variant in the country. However, he made it clear the new variant of coronavirus is very dangerous.

According to medical experts in Vietnam, the new variant has combined characteristics of Covid variants detected in the UK and India. Shockingly, the new Covid variant is highly transmissible than the previously detected strains of the virus.

Adding up to the worries, this variant of coronavirus could spread quickly through air. Medical experts reveal that the virus concentration in the throat could increase rapidly, thus spreading strongly to the surrounding environment when the infected person exhales. Laboratory cultures of the new variant suggest that it can replicate quickly, thus resulting in a sudden surge in fresh cases.

Unvaccinated people at high risk

Ever since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, scientists have detected several mutations of the virus. Even though most of these mutations are not possessing significant health risks, the variants initially detected in India and the UK are dangerous considering their high transmissibility.

Just like the previous versions of Covid, this new variant will pose serious health risks to elderly people. However, considering the transmissibility factor, this new variant could affect people who are not vaccinated, which could result in a drastic surge in cases in the coming days.