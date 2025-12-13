Ever since the pandemic, the sudden deaths in healthy seeming individuals have been mounting. From youngsters to hale and hearty individuals, many of these sudden deaths have been linked to cardiac arrests without prior heart ailments. Ever since the world got vaccinated against the deadly corona virus, there have been segments divided over the major side effects of the live saving vaccinations.

Vaccine and heart ailments

And now, a latest study has established that these deaths could be linked to vaccine induced cardiac issues. Scientists have now established that the Covid mRNA vaccine can trigger immune cells which goes on attacking the body. The report states that over 2000 people in Britain suffered from inflammation or heart lining following the years of being vaccinated.

The myocarditis and pericarditis is said to have affected majorly young individuals. Now Standford university has found that the immune system gets locked on to the foreign particles in the mRNA jabs which can lead to heart inflammations. The majority of these people were said to have taken the mRNA jabs produced by Moderna and Pfizer.

How it triggers immune system

The report states that the shot can lead to a spike in protein production in the heart myocarditis which can eventually lead to sudden deaths. "COVID-19 mRNA injections can cause sudden death years after injection by permanently damaging the heart with lethal micro-scars. Our study is the first to fully define the syndrome known as "COVID-19 vaccine-induced cardiac arrest," a scientist wrote.

COVID-19 mRNA injections can cause sudden death years after injection by permanently damaging the heart with lethal micro-scars.



Our study is the first to fully define the syndrome known as "COVID-19 vaccine-induced cardiac arrest"? https://t.co/1zO3nsHIqy pic.twitter.com/9pYqqJ5sE3 — Nicolas Hulscher, MPH (@NicHulscher) December 11, 2025

"We just found COVID-19 "vaccine" plasmid DNA in someone's immune cells 4 YEARS after his last Moderna shot. Lab results show SV40-derived sequences, spike gene fragments, and a neomycin resistance cassette in his Peripheral Blood Mononuclear Cells (PBMCs)," he added.

The report further states that the FDA aims to put vaccine under "black box" on Covid 19 vaccines.