The government has opened Covid-19 vaccination for everyone above the age of 45 years, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar told the media on Tuesday. "After April 1, anyone who is over 45 years will get the vaccination," he said during a presser in New Delhi.

"This decision has been taken by cabinet on the basis of the advice of the coronavirus Task Force and experts," said Mr Javadekar.

So far, all people above the age of 60 and those above 45 with comorbidities were being vaccinated, apart from medical professionals and frontline workers.

It has been decided that from 1st April, the vaccine will open for everybody above 45 years of age. We request that all eligible should immediately register and get vaccinated: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/RWoTORzYnW — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2021

From April 1, people above the age of 45 will not require a comorbidity certificate to get vaccinated, the minister said.

It has been decided that from 1st April, the vaccine will open for everybody above 45 years of age. We request that all eligible should immediately register and get vaccinated: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar



The minister said that India has till now vaccinated 4.85 crore people. "In the last 24 hours, 32.54 people got vaccines. In February daily average was around 3.50 lakh every day, but in March, the daily average has reached around 15 lakh," Prakash Javadekar said.