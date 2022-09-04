In the last 24 hours, India logged 6,809 new Covid-19 cases, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday.

The active caseload of the country currently stands at 55,114, accounting for 0.12 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The recovery of 8,414 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,38,73,430. Consequently, India's current recovery rate stands at 98.69% per cent.

While the daily positivity rate rose to 2.12 per cent, the weekly positivity rate stood at 2.29 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 3,20,820 tests were conducted across the country in last 24 hours, increasing the overall tally to over 88.71crore.

As of Sunday morning, 213.20 cr Total Vaccine doses (94.33 cr Second Dose and 16.54 cr Precaution Dose) have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive 19,35,814 doses administered in last 24 hours.