The third wave of the pandemic has officially hit Kerala, as the latest statistics indicate that Covid is spreading like an unstoppable wildfire in the southern state. On Thursday, the state reported over 13,000 fresh cases, and the most alarming fact is the daily test positivity rate (TPR) which currently stands at 20.17 percent.

Kerala government facing the heat

Amid the rising number of Covid infections due to the Delta and Omicron variants of the pandemic, the Kerala government has not imposed strict restrictions to combat the spread of the pandemic. Schools and colleges in the state are functioning with full attendance, and this move is receiving widespread criticisms from all corners.

A Covid evaluation meet will be conducted on Friday, and fresh reports suggest that the government will decide the functioning style of educational institutions during this meeting. Even if the government decides to close schools and colleges, it will be confined to particular classes. According to sources, higher secondary classes and final year degree students will be asked to come to educational institutions, while online classes will be given to the rest of the students.

Kerala government gives a dire warning to institutions

Meanwhile, the Kerala government has given a dire warning to institutions that fail to report Covid cluster formation. Health Minister Veena George issued this warning after a private nursing college in Pathanamthitta intentionally tried to hide an Omicron cluster. The Health Minister has directed the district medical officer to take strict actions against the nursing college.

On Thursday, Kerala also reported 59 new Omicron cases, taking the overall tally of the new Covid variant to 480. Community transmission of the Omicron variant is very likely in the state, as the rapid surge in new cases indicates coming days filled with chaos.