Covid situation worsening in J&K: UT records this year's single-day highest positive cases, deaths

Jammu, April 7: The Union Territory of J&K recorded 812 fresh Covid-19 positive cases, all time high during the last six months. Furthermore, six deaths have been reported during the last 24 hours across the UT.

First time in this year six patients have lost their lives due to deadly virus in J&K.

As per available Covid data, last time above 800 positive patients were reported in the month of October 2020. Spike in positive cases has given sleepless night to the authorities as deadly virus has once again engulfed all 20 districts of J&K but one.

In mid-March this year, only six districts of J&K were affected by the virus but within 15 days Covid-19 spread in the remaining parts of the UT.

As per the official figure released by the authorities on Wednesday, the Jammu division reported 347 cases and Kashmir Valley 465, taking the J&K's overall infection count to 134827.

Also, six more persons died due to the virus, four from the Jammu division and two from Kashmir Valley, taking the total toll to 2018—745 in the Jammu region and 1273 in Kashmir.

Out of total 812 fresh cases, Srinagar district reported 239 cases, Baramulla 78, Budgam 42, Pulwama 11, Kupwara 23, Anantnag 27, Bandipora 17, Ganderbal 11, Kulgam 8, Shopian 9, Jammu 138, Udhampur 79, Rajouri 4, Doda 7, Kathua 29, Samba 11, Kishtwar 9, Poonch 4, Ramban 4 while no case has been reported from Reasi district.

As Covid situation in the UT has been worsening with every passing day due to influx of tourists and devotees, the Central Government is continuously monitoring the evolving situation and is providing all the necessary support in effectively containing the spread of virus and better clinical management of positive cases.

Meanwhile, former chief minister and National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah has been discharged from SKIMS Soura four days after he was admitted at the institute after contracting COVID-19.

"5 days after being admitted to SKIMS, Srinagar with COVID my father was discharged this evening. He will continue the rest of his recovery & recuperation at home. My father & the entire family are indebted & deeply grateful to the doctors, nursing staff & others at the institute," Omar tweeted this evening.

Omar further said that visitors will not be allowed to meet Dr Farooq upon doctors' advice.

"My father has been instructed by his doctors to focus on his recovery & for the time being will not be allowed visitors. He looks forward to completing his recovery so he can resume a full schedule of work," he further tweeted from his official handle.