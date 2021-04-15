Amid a surge in coronavirus cases, the J&K government on Thursday decided to defer this year's annual Darbar Move practice to ensure the safety of its employees.

The government, however, said that the Secretariat will work in both the capital cities of J&K - Jammu and Srinagar for the smooth functioning of the system.

"As J&K is witnessing surge in number of Covid cases, the threat it poses to people/ staff on the move and the implementation of e-Office in both the Secretariat, in move offices, it has been decided to defer the #DarbarMove this time", Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha tweeted from his official Twitter handle.

The Lt Governor, however, said that the Secretariat will function in both Srinagar and Jammu with staff equitably split between two secretaries and will function from both locations in an equitable manner. Office functioning will not be affected as files to move electronically between both Secretariats in e-Office.

Directions have already been given to all Administrative Secretaries to put a mechanism in place to ensure virtual office functions at both the capital cities. All administrative secretaries will put in place a robust mode at Jammu/Srinagar to ensure a virtual office at both places.

Earlier there was provision of a summer Secretariat at Jammu

During the period of six months when Darbar works from Srinagar - the winter capital of J&K, there was the provision of 'Summer Secretariat' in Jammu just to address day-to-day problems of the people but now the government is working in two capital cities simultaneously. The government has already decided not to physically move files and records from Jammu to Srinagar and vice-versa to minimize the financial burden of the annual 'Darbar Move' practice on the state exchequer.

Unique practice

The unique practice is said to have begun in the year 1872 by the founder of erstwhile J&K state, Maharaja Gulab Singh and formally initiated by his son Maharaja Ranbir Singh who took the Durbar (RoyalCourt) to Kashmir for the six months of summer in order to reach out to the masses of both the regions. The practice has continued even after Independence.