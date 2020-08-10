Amid rise in cases in Andhra Pradesh, at least 743 staff of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) have tested positive for coronavirus while three succumbed to the contagion since June 11. According to TTD officials, the 743 staffs also include some priests of the Lord Venkateswara shrine at Tirumala who tested positive.

TTD Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal said that about 402 personnel have recovered so far from infection while 338 people were undergoing treatment at different COVID care facilities.

The famous Lord Venkateswara temple in nearby Tirumala governed by the TTD had re-opened on June 11 for public after being close for two and a half months owing to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, he said.

Singhal denied reports in sections of the media and on social media that TTD had reopened the hill shrine after the coronavirus lockdown for the public with an intention to fill its coffers. He said the ancient temple was reopened on requests from devotees and entry was allowed by following strict COVID-19 measures.