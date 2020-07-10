Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has decided to go on self quarantine after a few staff tested positive for Covid-19. His Home Office Krishna will seal down again for five days starting from today (10 July).

BS Yediyurappa has reportedly canceled all the meetings after his cook and driver tested positive for Covid-19. The Karnataka Chief Minister will be discharging his duties from his official residence Cauvery and will be in touch with officials through video conference.

"The CM is healthy and there is no problem. He, however, decided to be self quarantine," MLA and CM's political secretary MP Renukacharya is quoted as saying by Bangalore Mirror.

As per a report on Public TV, the CM has told the officials that he is fine. He has advised them to follow the government's guidelines and mandatorily wear mask while stressing them to follow social distancing.