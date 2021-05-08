The Centre has relaxed rules, to allow hospitals and nursing homes accept cash payments in excess of Rs 2 lakh for treatment of Covid patients from April 1 to May 31, 2021.

A notification by the Department of Revenue states that under Section 269 ST of the Income Tax Act, 1961, hospitals, nursing homes, dispensaries, Covid care centres or similar other medical facilities are allowed to take benefit of the provision.

The hospitals will have to obtain the PAN or Aadhaar of the patient and the payee and the relationship between the patient and the payee for this provision.

India has recorded 4,187 deaths due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours -- the highest so far, along with 4,01,078 fresh cases, taking the total number of cases in the country to 2,18,92,676, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday.