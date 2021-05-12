Just when you thought the days of cow urine and cow dung as the cure for coronavirus were over, they clearly are not. Within a week of BJP MLA Surendra Singh claiming that cow urine consumed empty stomach in the morning with cold water can keep Sars Cov 2 at bay, comes yet another attempt at quackery.

A certain section of people in Gujarat, India still believe that smearing themselves with a mixture of cow dung and cow urine will boost their immunity to fight the coronavirus. Going for a toss here are warnings and guidelines issued by the nodal health authorities of the country. The believers of cow dung therapy have been going to a cow shelter once a week to smear their bodies with a mixture of cow dung and cow urine in the hope it is going to boost their immunity against the virus.

While MLA Surendra Singh's logic to go back to ancient wisdom and cures like cow dung was the 'inability' of modern science to contain and eliminate Covid, the cow dung therapy's proponents believe it strengthens one's immune system.

As seen in the video gone viral, the therapy participants can be seen standing next to each other without masks, as they chant, meditate and do yoga, while covered in cow dung and while they wait for the cow dung to dry up.

"Even frontline warriors and doctors come here to get this therapy done. With this practice, one's immunity becomes much stronger and that's why they don't have any fear when they go back and treat or come in close contact with covid patients," says Gautam Manilal Borisa, a participant of the therapy, while covered in cow dung.

Beware of treatments not backed by medical fraternity

Doctors have strongly come out against the practice saying it is not just unproven and unscientific but also risks spreading other diseases. Doctor Ja Jayalal, President, Indian Medical Association, warns against the belief, "As per the literature available, there is no scientific evidence to prove that cow dung can be used as treatment or immunity booster against the coronavirus infection which is prevailing." He adds, "People should also understand that using the excreta of cow, which has been considered a sacred animal, that is bound to increase some zoonotic or infectious diseases more."

Who cares if it doesn't cure, it relieves stress for sure

Just as the proponents of cow urine, have not had enough of recommending it, similarly the social media users have not had enough of sarcasm on quackery. "This is the former guy advocating injecting bleach, and light! No difference," remarked a user.