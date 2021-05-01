As countries like India and Brazil are battling against the deadly second wave of coronavirus, a top American infectious disease expert has predicted that the end of the Covid pandemic is not near. Tom Frieden, former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) urged people not to get blinded by the light at the end of the tunnel.

The Covid pandemic is not over yet

"Globally, the end of the pandemic isn't near. More than a million lives depend on improving our response quickly. Don't be blinded by the light at the end of the tunnel. There isn't enough vaccine and the virus is gathering strength & speed. Global cooperation is crucial," wrote Frieden on his Twitter page.

In another tweet, Frieden claimed that the recent surge in coronavirus positive cases is an indication that coronavirus is adapting quickly, and the new mutant variants are deadlier than ever before.

"India's surge is a reminder that the virus is learning about and adapting to us faster than we're learning and adapting to it. Covid, fueled by variants, is an ongoing & increasing risk. The pandemic is more severe than ever—more transmissible, more deadly, more human fatigue," wrote Frieden.

Forget vaccines, Frieden urges people to mask themselves

According to Frieden, it will take several months to complete the vaccination rollout, and after vaccination, protection will be kicked in a human body after weeks. Frieden urged everyone to use masks and maintain social distancing measures and made it clear that it is the best way to keep the pandemic at bay. He also requested people to reduce their travel to protect themself from coronavirus infection.

On Saturday, India reported over 4,00,000 fresh Covid cases for the first time as the tally crossed the 19 million mark in the nation. On the same day, the country witnessed 3253 Covid-related deaths.