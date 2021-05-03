The second wave of COVID-19 has ravaged the entire nation, leaving Indians in a state of panic. With hospitals overrun by patients, billowing smoke over crematoriums and families of COVID patients struggling in the face of this pandemic, there are many kids silently suffering the loss of their fathers or mothers or in some cases both. The situation is grim in Karnataka as NGOs are flooded with calls as kids lose a parent or been orphaned.

Many such incidents have come to light during the second wave of the pandemic in the state. In a bid to support the children who have been orphaned due to COVID-19 pandemic in the state, the Karnataka government has vowed to make the required arrangements.

K'taka govt to support COVID orphans

In an order issued by the state government on Monday, K.P. Mohan Raj, IAS officer and Inspector General of Registration and Commissioner of Stamps, has been appointed as nodal officer to identify children orphaned due to COVID-19 and ensure all necessary support and facilities are extended to them.

In addition, the government has instructed the officer to make long-term arrangements to take care of such kids with immediate effect, reads the order issued by Revenue Department Principal Secretary N. Manjunatha Prasad, who is also the member secretary of the executive committee of the Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority.